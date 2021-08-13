Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00007307 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $84,942.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00141279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00152455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,672.69 or 0.99973276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00849913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

