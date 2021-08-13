indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,915. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.