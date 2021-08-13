Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 668.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NDVAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,599. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.
Indiva Company Profile
