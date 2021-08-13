Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 668.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NDVAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,599. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

