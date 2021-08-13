Indorse Token (IND) Price Down 15.7% This Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $787,628.24 and approximately $2,475.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

