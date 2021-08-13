Infinitecoin One Day Volume Hits $6.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

