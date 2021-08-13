Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

IFSUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

