ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.25 ($14.42).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

