Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 9.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. 432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of research firms have commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inhibrx by 55.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 25.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

