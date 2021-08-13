Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops One Day Volume of $70.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $726,519.07 and $70.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

