Ink Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $422,202.25 and $3,534.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00154671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.58 or 1.00098251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00862288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

