Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a growth of 2,754.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INSHF remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. Inner Spirit has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31.
Inner Spirit Company Profile
