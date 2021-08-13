Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.23

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and traded as low as $15.55. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 17,618 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGXF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

