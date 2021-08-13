Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 3,023.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,658 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 137,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at $2,280,000.

PSEP opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

