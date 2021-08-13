Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

TSE INO.UN remained flat at $C$9.62 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.09 and a 12-month high of C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.70 million and a PE ratio of -29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$130,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,097.17. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,765 over the last three months.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

