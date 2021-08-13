Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

