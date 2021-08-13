Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.41). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

