Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Critical Analysis

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inpixon and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $9.30 million 12.38 -$29.23 million N/A N/A Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpixon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inpixon and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78

Doximity has a consensus price target of $62.71, indicating a potential downside of 21.15%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Inpixon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Inpixon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -341.07% -45.87% -37.62% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Doximity beats Inpixon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices. The company also offers data analytics solutions, such as IPA Wi-Fi, a cloud-based data analytics engine that provides visitor metrics and insights by ingesting diverse data from IoT, third-party, and proprietary sensors; IPA Video analytics to help security personnel combat crime and secure indoor locations; Inpixon Captive Portal, a splash page for their customers to accept terms and conditions before using Wi-Fi; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

