Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Shares Up 9.9%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s share price rose 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

