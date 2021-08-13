Insider Buying: Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys $10,053.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,786.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 604 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 208 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $6,312.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $12,028.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

NASDAQ:AIRT traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,343. Air T, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air T in the first quarter worth $240,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

