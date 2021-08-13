Insider Buying: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CFO Purchases 2,850 Shares of Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ANIK stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.61 million, a PE ratio of -45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.23. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIK. UBS Group began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

