Insider Buying: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Munshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,114. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,444,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after buying an additional 175,934 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARNA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

