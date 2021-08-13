Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Buys 6,661 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

Shares of BHG stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,751. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $590,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.