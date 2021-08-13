Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,693,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,236. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
