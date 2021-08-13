Insider Buying: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Buys 18,547 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 89,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,864. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

