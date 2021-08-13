Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $517,880.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 131,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,575. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 47.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

