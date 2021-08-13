Insider Buying: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Acquires 316 Shares of Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,633 ($60.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,848.98. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,376 ($57.17).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

