Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) General Counsel Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) General Counsel Maloney Tahmineh acquired 5,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KPLT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.62. 66,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,205. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,883,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.