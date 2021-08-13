Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases 38,264 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53.

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 243,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,827. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

