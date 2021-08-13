Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Scott A. Reed purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $13,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,420. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

