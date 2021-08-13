Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.32. 13,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,249. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

