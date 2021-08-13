Insider Buying: ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) Insider Acquires 408,311 Shares of Stock

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX:RNE) insider Boyd White acquired 408,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,457.11 ($16,040.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ReNu Energy Company Profile

