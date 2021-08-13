Insider Buying: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Purchases 1,374 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of YMAB traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,048. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.70.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.