Insider Buying: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Purchases 1,374 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of YMAB traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,048. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

