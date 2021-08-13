Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 13th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30.

Shares of ACMR traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. 249,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,696. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

