Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 54,778 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,282,845.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. 1,559,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

