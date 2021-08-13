Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 1,563 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.

ANET stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,849. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

