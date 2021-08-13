Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 906 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ATH traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 704,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Athene by 107.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
