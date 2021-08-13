Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 906 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $59,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ATH traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 704,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Athene by 288.5% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Athene by 107.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

