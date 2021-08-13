Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 19,354 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $533,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Aspbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86.

CERT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. 170,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

