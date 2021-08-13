Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00.

CYTK traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $32.15. 570,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.