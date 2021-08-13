Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Sells 49,583 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 49,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $597,970.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Janssen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 5,153,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,210. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 70,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.