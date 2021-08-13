Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CAO Sells 2,913 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.97. 193,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $48,317,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

