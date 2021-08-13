Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells 1,110 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Shares of FTHM traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. 56,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,194. The stock has a market cap of $444.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fathom by 1,323.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 36.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

