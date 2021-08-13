Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $91.99. 2,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Integer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,086,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Integer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

