Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells 33,533 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $840,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LAZY stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $24.12. 1,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,133. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Lazydays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist began coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

