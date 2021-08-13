Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CFO Sells 2,309 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

