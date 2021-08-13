Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,712.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.88. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.73 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

