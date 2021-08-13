Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05.

OLP traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

