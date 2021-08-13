Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PATK traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.56. 67,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,925. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $23,989,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $9,830,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

