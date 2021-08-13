Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.91. 454,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

