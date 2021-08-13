Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PYPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.91. 454,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
