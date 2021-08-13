Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 15,668 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 8,278 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $40,562.20.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $174,560.32.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40.

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

PFMT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,116. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of -0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

