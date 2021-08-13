Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $56.36. 44,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market cap of $580.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regional Management by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.